Here's Where Michigan Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 14, 2021

After the extremely long year that was 2020, this summer should be filled with copious amounts of fun and entertaining activities with our friends and family.

Whether it's a pool day, night out on the town, or recreational activities, everyone is sure to find something fun to do in their home state.

If you're looking to travel, you might as well visit a state that is considered the "most fun." Luckily, WalletHub did a study to determine which states are considered 2021's Most Fun States in America.

According to the report, to determine which states are the most entertaining, they looked at 26 "key indicators."

Each state was judged on a 100-point scale. Some of the factors that were looked at were entertainment, recreational activities, cost, and more.

Michigan was in the Top 20 for 2021's Most Fun States.

Michigan landed itself at No. 19, but that wasn't all. The Great Lakes State ranked No. 1 for having the most golf courses and country clubs and No. 5 for having the most marinas per capita.

According to the list, here are the top 20 most fun states:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Pennsylvania
  11. Oregon
  12. Louisiana
  13. Ohio
  14. Missouri
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Arizona
  17. Maryland
  18. North Carolina
  19. Michigan
  20. Hawaii

To view the complete list, click here.

