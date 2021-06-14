Here's Where Missouri Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

After the extremely long year that was 2020, this summer should be filled with copious amounts of fun and entertaining activities with our friends and family.

Whether it's a pool day, night out on the town, or recreational activities, everyone is sure to find something fun to do in their home state.

If you're looking to travel, you might as well visit a state that is considered the "most fun." Luckily, WalletHub did a study to determine which states are considered 2021's Most Fun States in America.

According to the report, to determine which states are the most entertaining, they looked at 26 "key indicators."

Each state was judged on a 100-point scale. Some of the factors that were looked at were entertainment, recreational activities, cost, and more.

Missouri was in the Top 15 for 2021's Most Fun States.

Missouri landed itself at No. 14, but that wasn't all. The state ranked No. 5 for the highest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments.

According to the list, here are the top 20 most fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Louisiana Ohio Missouri Wisconsin Arizona Maryland North Carolina Michigan Hawaii

