This Is The Most Watched TV Show In North Carolina

In a year like none we have seen before, life can be a bit overwhelming. Like many others, you may find it relaxing to lounge at home in front of the TV and enjoy an episode or two of your favorite show as you unwind from the day.

Career website Zippia recently created a list of each state's most-watched shows. To determine the list, Zippia looked the Top 100 most highly ranked shows on IMDB. From there, they used Google Trends over the past 12 months to figure what people in each state were watching the most on TV and streaming services.

While several states were focused on shows that are still airing (or were at the time the list was published), most were watching fan-favorite reruns. The most-watched show across all 50 states was Friends, followed Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

So which show are North Carolinians watching the most?

Grey's Anatomy

Maybe it's the fact that there are over 15 seasons' worth of content or because the pandemic brought healthcare to the forefront of many viewers' minds, but people in North Carolina were enjoying episodes, both old and new, of the long-running medical drama.

The states surrounding North Carolina, however, were more interested in other genres. Viewers in Tennessee were more focused on nostalgic reruns of Friends, while people in South Carolina and Georgia were tuning into paranormals and sci-fi shows like Supernatural and Stranger Things, respectively.

