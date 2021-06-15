FINNEAS Gives Fans Update About Debut Solo Album

Ever since FINNEAS released his debut EP Blood Harmony in 2019, fans have been eager for him to release his first full-length album. Last year, the singer-songwriter declared that he didn't want to release “a bummer COVID record,” referring to both his debut album and his sister Billie Eilish's sophomore album (which he produced).

“I have a desperate desire not to release [it] during COVID-19,” he said at the time. “It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”

Since making that statement, Eilish has announced Happier Than Ever, which is slated to drop next month, but FINNEAS has yet to detail his project. On Tuesday (June 15), he gave Twitter followers an update on his plans, and though vague it's bound to make fans excited.

"The album has a name, and a release date. You and I are gonna talk about it soon," he wrote before adding another juicy tidbit. "A tour too…"

See FINNEAS' tweet below.