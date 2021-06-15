FINNEAS Gives Fans Update About Debut Solo Album
By Katrina Nattress
June 15, 2021
Ever since FINNEAS released his debut EP Blood Harmony in 2019, fans have been eager for him to release his first full-length album. Last year, the singer-songwriter declared that he didn't want to release “a bummer COVID record,” referring to both his debut album and his sister Billie Eilish's sophomore album (which he produced).
“I have a desperate desire not to release [it] during COVID-19,” he said at the time. “It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.”
Since making that statement, Eilish has announced Happier Than Ever, which is slated to drop next month, but FINNEAS has yet to detail his project. On Tuesday (June 15), he gave Twitter followers an update on his plans, and though vague it's bound to make fans excited.
"The album has a name, and a release date. You and I are gonna talk about it soon," he wrote before adding another juicy tidbit. "A tour too…"
See FINNEAS' tweet below.
The album has a name, and a release date. You and I are gonna talk about it soon ♥️— FINNEAS (@finneas) June 15, 2021
A tour too…
Though it's exciting to hear FINNEAS is planning a solo tour, it's hard to fathom when he'll have time for one. Next year, he hits the road with his sis on her extensive Happier Than Ever: The World Tour. See the North American dates here.