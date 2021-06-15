These 2 Louisiana Cities Have Some Of The Best Drivers In The U.S.

As more people start heading back into work and others prepare for summer travel, there will likely be more drivers on the road. While increased traffic can cause stress, driving through some cities around the country can be easier than others.

QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace, recently released its annual report of the best and worst drivers by city. To determine the list, the site analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. before breaking that data down using four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and traffic citations.

As it turns out, the list concluded that two cities in Louisiana have some of the best drivers in the country.

So which cities made the cut?

New Orleans and Baton Rouge

Both cities ranked in the Top 10 best drivers. New Orleans came in at No. 4 overall as well as in the Top 10 for speeding tickets and other citations. The Crescent City also has some of the lowest numbers of accidents and DUIs of all cities on the list. Baton Rouge placed No. 9 overall and in the Top 10 for speeding and other citations. While it also had lower incidences of DUIs, it came in at No. 29 for accidents.

These are the Top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, Alabama St. Louis, Missouri Little Rock, Arkansas New Orleans, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky Detroit, Michigan Atlanta, Georgia Baton Rouge, Louisiana Grand Rapids, Michigan

These are the Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, Nebraska Riverside, California Bakersfield, California Columbus, Ohio Richmond, Virginia Fresno, California Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

To see the full list of best and worst drivers, click here.