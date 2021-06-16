10 Best Missouri Counties To Raise A Family

Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Missouri.

The report says,

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."

Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.

According to the report, here are Missouri's 10 best counties to raise a family:

10) Greene County

Population: 289,756

Median home value: $146,000

Median rent: $767

Median household income: $46,086

Top places to live: Battlefield, Willard, Republic

9) Cape Girardeau County

Population: 78,491

Median home value: $160,500

Median rent: $808

Median household income: $53,732

Top places to live: Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Randol Township

8) Christian County

Population: 85,658

Median home value: $169,000

Median rent: $816

Median household income: $60,645

Top places to live: Fremont Hills, Ozark, Nixa

7) Cole County

Population: 76,723

Median home value: $162,300

Median rent: $661

Median household income: $60,066

Top places to live: Jefferson City, St. Martins, Jefferson Township

6) Clay County

Population: 242,516

Median home value: $174,900

Median rent: $965

Median household income: $70,510

Top places to live: Liberty, Shoal Creek Valley, Gladstone

5) Jackson County

Population: 696,216

Median home value: $147,400

Median rent: $910

Median household income: $55,134

Top places to live: Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Country Club / Waldo

4) Boone County

Population: 177,651

Median home value: $185,700

Median rent: $876

Median household income: $55,328

Top places to live: Columbia, Ashland, Centralia

3) Platte County

Population: 100,682

Median home value: $226,500

Median rent: $1,019

Median household income: $80,393

Top places to live: Parkville, Weatherby Lake, Line Creek Valley

2) St. Charles County

Population: 394,290

Median home value: $219,100

Median rent: $1,041

Median household income: $84,978

Top places to live: Dardenne Prairie, Cottleville, St. Peters

1) St. Louis County

Population: 996,919

Median home value: $198,800

Median rent: $983

Median household income: $67,420

Top places to live: Richmond Heights, Clayton, Chesterfield

