10 Best Missouri Counties To Raise A Family
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 16, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Deciding where to raise a family in your state can be challenging. There are so many counties to pick from, and each one has its pros and cons.
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Missouri.
The report says,
"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists."
Using data from Niche, they looked at all of those factors and more like healthcare, recreation, and weather to provide the best counties in the state.
According to the report, here are Missouri's 10 best counties to raise a family:
10) Greene County
- Population: 289,756
- Median home value: $146,000
- Median rent: $767
- Median household income: $46,086
- Top places to live: Battlefield, Willard, Republic
9) Cape Girardeau County
- Population: 78,491
- Median home value: $160,500
- Median rent: $808
- Median household income: $53,732
- Top places to live: Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Randol Township
8) Christian County
- Population: 85,658
- Median home value: $169,000
- Median rent: $816
- Median household income: $60,645
- Top places to live: Fremont Hills, Ozark, Nixa
7) Cole County
- Population: 76,723
- Median home value: $162,300
- Median rent: $661
- Median household income: $60,066
- Top places to live: Jefferson City, St. Martins, Jefferson Township
6) Clay County
- Population: 242,516
- Median home value: $174,900
- Median rent: $965
- Median household income: $70,510
- Top places to live: Liberty, Shoal Creek Valley, Gladstone
5) Jackson County
- Population: 696,216
- Median home value: $147,400
- Median rent: $910
- Median household income: $55,134
- Top places to live: Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Country Club / Waldo
4) Boone County
- Population: 177,651
- Median home value: $185,700
- Median rent: $876
- Median household income: $55,328
- Top places to live: Columbia, Ashland, Centralia
3) Platte County
- Population: 100,682
- Median home value: $226,500
- Median rent: $1,019
- Median household income: $80,393
- Top places to live: Parkville, Weatherby Lake, Line Creek Valley
2) St. Charles County
- Population: 394,290
- Median home value: $219,100
- Median rent: $1,041
- Median household income: $84,978
- Top places to live: Dardenne Prairie, Cottleville, St. Peters
1) St. Louis County
- Population: 996,919
- Median home value: $198,800
- Median rent: $983
- Median household income: $67,420
- Top places to live: Richmond Heights, Clayton, Chesterfield
To view the full list, click here.