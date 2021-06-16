Las Vegas Police Found Massive Amounts Of Drugs And Cash In Bust

Las Vegas police found massive amounts of drugs and cash in a recent bust.

During the bust, police found more than $18,500 in cash along with "a large amount" of crack cocaine, reported 13 KTNV Las Vegas.

According to officials with the police department, they were doing a follow-up investigation of a known drug dealer in the area of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive when they definitely got more than they bargained for and found the drugs and cash.

The Spring Valley Area Command of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted about the bust on social media. The department wrote on Facebook:

"SV36 officers were conducting a follow up investigation on a known narcotics dealer in the area of Sahara Ave and Teddy. During the follow up, probable cause was established on a vehicle the narcotics dealer was occupying and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the stop, the subject was arrested and Officers located over $18,500 in cash and a large amount of crack cocaine on his person that was for sales. US currency was seized and the subject was arrested for PCS Sales."