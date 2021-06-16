Salt Lake City Drivers Ranked Among The Very Worst In The Nation

Driving on United States highways and roads is very scary and extremely treacherous at times. Some individuals go against laws and use cell phones when driving, while others may enjoy eating fast food meals or putting on makeup on the way to work.

No matter the case, driving can be scary.

So how bad are Salt Lake City drivers?

QuoteWizard, one of the country's top insurance marketplaces, released a yearly report on the cities that had the best and worst drivers. The data was analyzed based on insurance quotes from the country's top 70 cities.

According to the study, Salt Lake City was ranked 8th among the worst drivers in the nation.

The city ranked 5th-worst for accidents, 10th-worst for DUI violations, 25th-worst for speeding, and 19th-worst for citations.

According to the study, here are the top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Omaha, NE Riverside, CA Bakersfield, CA Columbus, OH Richmond, VA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Austin, TX Baltimore, MD Virginia Beach, VA

Here are the top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Little Rock, AR New Orleans, LA Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Detroit, MI Atlanta, GA Baton Rouge, LA Grand Rapids, MI Charleston, SC

Click here to see the full study.