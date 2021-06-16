This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Nebraska

There’s no doubt that spelling can be a challenge for some, but some words are apparently harder to spell than others.

That’s why AT&T Experts sought to find the most common misspelled words in the U.S., broken down state-by-state.

Here’s how they did it:

“We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched ‘how to spell’ words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not.”

So, which word seems to stump people in Nebraska the most?

Believe.

And Nebraskans are not alone.

AT&T Experts found:

“The following words might hit too close to home. Common words like ‘which,’ ‘every,’ and ‘believe’ all seem to have given us some struggles over our lifetimes. Together, they accounted for 11 states searching how to spell these words the most.”

Other states searching for the right spelling of the word “believe” include North Dakota and South Dakota. The most common misspelling was “beleive.”

The most-searched misspelled word was “quarantine,” with a dozen states Googling the correct spelling. Others needed Google’s help spelling “receive,” “which,” “piece” and other words.

See the full list here.