This Is The Most Common Misspelled Word In Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

June 16, 2021

A+ elementary spelling test corrected by teacher
Photo: Getty Images

If you can't remember if it's "their" or "there" or get stumped by the spelling of "guarantee," you're not alone. That's why Google is a popular source to use as a spell checker.

AT&T recently compiled a list of the words that we're all spelling incorrectly. Here's how they did it:

“We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched ‘how to spell’ words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not.”

So what's the word that leaves Oklahomans scratching their heads?

Which

Oklahoma is one of five states where "which" is the most common misspelled word. The other states include Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

AT&T also found that most people tend to use "witch" or "wich" instead.

Other commonly misspelled words included quarantine and coronavirus, which makes sense with the recent pandemic. Other notable top searched misspelled words in states included “receive” (Arkansas), “watch” (Maine), and “piece” (Idaho).

See the full list here.

