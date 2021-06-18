Louisville Swimmer Punches Ticket To Tokyo Olympics

A former University of Louisville swimmer has a chance at a gold medal at this upcoming summer Olympics.

Zach Harting secured his spot on the U.S. swim team after winning the men's 200 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday.

"Coming in here and not making the team was not an option. I don’t know if I could have handled it, so the easiest thing to do was make the team and that’s what I did," Harting told WDRB.

The 23-year-old Olympic qualifier is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, but he swam for Louisville from 2015 to 2019. He previously competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials, but this is the first time Harting has made Team U.S.A.

Harting is one of 17 swimmers with Louisville connections who at this year's Olympic Trials, but he's the first one to qualify, 24/7 Sports reported.