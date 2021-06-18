Mystery Illness Is Killing Birds In Six States, Including Kentucky

The growing number of dead and sick birds in six states is starting to concern wildlife experts.

A mysterious illness among birds has been found in Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties in Kentucky, and Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said it started receive reports about dying birds with symptoms of eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as signs of neurological problems, in late May.

Most of the ill birds have been blue jays, common grackles and European starlings, but the strange symptoms may also appear in other species.

Some bird lovers have blamed pesticides used on cicadas, but it's one of many possibilities wildlife experts are looking into, the Washington Post reported.

Samples from the dead and dying birds have been sent to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia, but a cause of death hasn't been identified yet, according to the state agency.

In Jefferson, Kenton, and Boone counties, residents are being asked to stop feeding birds until a cause of the illness is found.

Residents across Kentucky are being asked to clean bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution once a week. People are also asked to avoid handling dead birds and to keep pets away from any ill avians.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has also set up a website to report any sick or dead birds.