Here's The Scoop On Ice Cream In Nebraska

Summer is officially here and that means getting to indulge in summer staples, including pool days, barbecues and getting ice cream.

In fact, Americans tend to consume about 12.1 pounds of ice cream each year, and the industry employs about 126,462 people, Zippia pointed out in a report published Monday (June 21). The report comes as summer kicks off and as National Ice Cream Month (July) rounds the corner.

Fittingly, Zippia sought out to find the states that love ice cream the most, with the help of data from Gravy Analytics.

As it turns out, however, many Nebraskans might be opting for another sweet treat during the summer.

Nebraska ranked No. 35 on the list, Zippia shows.

These are the Top 10 states that eat the most ice cream:

California Oklahoma New Jersey New York Florida Kansas Vermont Arkansas Rhode Island Pennsylvania

Don’t worry, though: If you’re a Nebraskan looking for a good ice cream place, Best Things Nebraska has you covered.

Best Things Nebraska mapped out the best ice cream parlors in the state, from Ivanna Cone in Lincoln to Dairy Chef in Omaha.

See the full list of ice cream places in Nebraska here.

See Zippia’s full ranking of states that eat the most ice cream here.