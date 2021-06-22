Justin Timberlake Shares First Photo Of Baby Son Phineas

As fans know, it was revealed that Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed Phineas in July 2020, though they wouldn’t confirm the baby news until earlier this year.

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping,” the pop star gushed in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Speaking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Sinner actress also explained that the couple didn’t anticipate keeping Phineas’ birth a secret. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she told Shepard earlier this month.

In recalling her pregnancy amid the pandemic, Biel added: “There was a moment where there was nobody allowed at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”