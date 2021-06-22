Justin Timberlake Shares First Photo Of Baby Son Phineas
By Paris Close
June 22, 2021
Baby Phineas made his Instagram debut!
Justin Timberlake made his Father’s Day extra special this year when he posted the very first photo of his 11-month-old son on social media to celebrate the holiday on Sunday (June 20). Timberlake introduced his Phineas in this way via a series of photos shared to Instagram, one of which actually showed the tiny tot laying on the floor playing video games with his father as his big brother, 6-year-old Silas, watched.
"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Timberlake began the caption of the touching post. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"
As fans know, it was revealed that Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed Phineas in July 2020, though they wouldn’t confirm the baby news until earlier this year.
“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping,” the pop star gushed in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”
Speaking on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Sinner actress also explained that the couple didn’t anticipate keeping Phineas’ birth a secret. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she told Shepard earlier this month.
In recalling her pregnancy amid the pandemic, Biel added: “There was a moment where there was nobody allowed at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”