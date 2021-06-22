Feedback

People In Illinois Snack On This More Than Anything Else

By Kelly Fisher

June 22, 2021

Salty snacks
Photo: Getty Images

National Junk Food Day has come and gone, but the beloved snacks aren’t going anywhere.

Whether you’re after something sweet (like Kit Kats, Starburst or Chips Ahoy) or salty (looking at you, Funyuns, Cheetos and kettle chips), there’s a snack calling your name.

That’s why Zippia sought the favorite junk-food snack in each state, particularly around the workplace.

The career research hub used Google Trends data to narrow down the best snacks, considering a range of chips, cookies, candies and other items often found in vending machines (excluding non-snack items, like soda).

Zippia explains in its report:

“After all, snacking is one of workers favorite non-work things to do at work. While it might be lunch o’clock somewhere, most of the day is the snack time.
“Across the country, and around the clock, hungry workers are crinkling chip wrappers at their desks or jamming quarters into vending machines to get their favorite candy bar.”

Zippia’s analysis finds that overall, the country opts for sweet snacks over salty ones. Twenty-nine states reach for sweets.

But trends show that most Illinoisans are choosing something else.

So, which snack is the most popular in Illinois?

Skinny Pop.

See the full list of favorites here.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.