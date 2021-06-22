This Is The Most Popular Vehicle In Utah

Car and truck ownership is becoming increasingly popular, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way many people travel. Due to restrictions on ride shares, airplanes, and public transit, many were forced to get behind the wheel themselves.

So what kinds of cars are Utahns buying?

Insurify used data in their database of over 2 million car insurance applications to determine the favorite car or truck of each state.

According to the study, the most popular vehicle in Utah is the Ford F-Series.

In fact, that truck was so popular that it took the top spot in 18 out of the 50 states. The states where the truck won the popularity contest were: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Utah's neighbors loved the F-Series, the Honda Accord, and the Honda Civic.

The most popular cars in America were the more affordable ones on the market, having an MSRP well below the national average.

According to Insurify, here are the most popular cars in America: