This Nevada City Is Among The Best Run Cities In America

Running a city "is a tall order," and some have figured it out better than others. Larger cities seem to be more complex to run than smaller cities.

So which cities in Nevada are the best?

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to see which ones managed best.

According to the study, Reno came out toward the top of the list, proving to be one of the best in America and the best-run city in Nevada. It was number 41 on the list.

The city placed 43rd overall for quality of city services and 49th for total budget per capita.

Las Vegas came in at number 52 on the list.

According to the study, here are the top 25 best-run cities in America:

Nampa, ID Boise, ID Fort Wayne, IN Nashua, NH Lexington-Fayette, KY Lincoln, NE Durham, NC Rapid City, SD Las Cruces, NM Virginia Beach, VA Raleigh, NC Missoula, MT Oklahoma City, OK Manchester, NH Provo, UT Sioux Falls, SD Billings, MT Madison, WI Chesapeake, VA Huntingdon Beach, CA Louisville, KY Greensboro, NC Arlington, TX Salen, OR Mesa, AZ

