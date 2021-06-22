This Utah City Is Among The Best Run Cities In America

Running a city "is a tall order," and some have figured it out better than others. Larger cities seem to be more complex to run than smaller cities.

So which cities in Utah are the best?

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to see which ones managed best.

According to the study, Provo came out at the top of the list, proving to be one of the best in America and the best-run city in Utah. It was number 15 on the list.

The city placed 3rd overall for quality of city services and 38th for total budget per capita.

Provo was second overall for lowest violent crime rate and tied for first place for lowest unemployment rate.

Salt Lake City came in at number 74 on the list.

According to the study, here are the top 20 best-run cities in America:

Nampa, ID Boise, ID Fort Wayne, IN Nashua, NH Lexington-Fayette, KY Lincoln, NE Durham, NC Rapid City, SD Las Cruces, NM Virginia Beach, VA Raleigh, NC Missoula, MT Oklahoma City, OK Manchester, NH Provo, UT Sioux Falls, SD Billings, MT Madison, WI Chesapeake, VA Huntingdon Beach, CA

