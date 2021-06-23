Feedback

Here's Where Wisconsin Falls On List Of The Kindest States In America

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 23, 2021

There are good-natured people everywhere, but as a collective, which state has the kindest people around?

Verizon worked with Kindness.org to find the kindest states in America as part of the "A Call For Kindness" campaign. Thousands of people from all 50 states were surveyed to determine which states would top the list.

Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org, said in a statement:

"Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar."

So, where did Wisconsin land on the kindest states in America ranking?

Wisconsin was listed at No. 41.

The top three kindest acts ranked by Americans were:

  • Donating an organ for a family member
  • Pulling a stranger from a burning vehicle
  • Adopting and raising a family member

The report also found that:

  • 86% of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member
  • 72% would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis
  • 53% would donate their vacation time to a colleague

According to the study, here are the top 10 kindest states:

  1. Kentucky
  2. New Mexico
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. North Dakota
  6. Alaska
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Missouri
  9. West Virginia
  10. Wyoming

States that were deemed the least kind were Arizona, Kansas, and Maryland

To see the full report, click here.

