Here's Where Wisconsin Falls On List Of The Kindest States In America
By Hannah DeRuyter
June 23, 2021
There are good-natured people everywhere, but as a collective, which state has the kindest people around?
Verizon worked with Kindness.org to find the kindest states in America as part of the "A Call For Kindness" campaign. Thousands of people from all 50 states were surveyed to determine which states would top the list.
Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org, said in a statement:
"Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar."
So, where did Wisconsin land on the kindest states in America ranking?
Wisconsin was listed at No. 41.
The top three kindest acts ranked by Americans were:
- Donating an organ for a family member
- Pulling a stranger from a burning vehicle
- Adopting and raising a family member
The report also found that:
- 86% of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member
- 72% would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis
- 53% would donate their vacation time to a colleague
According to the study, here are the top 10 kindest states:
- Kentucky
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- North Dakota
- Alaska
- New Hampshire
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
States that were deemed the least kind were Arizona, Kansas, and Maryland
To see the full report, click here.