Kentucky Named The Kindest State In America

Kentucky has been named the kindest state in America, according to a new study.

The study was done by Verizon and Kindness.org to find out the state of kindness in America. They asked thousands of people from all 50 states and different backgrounds to find out what they would do to help another person in need

“Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar," said Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org, in a statement.

The top three kindest acts ranked by Americans overall were donating an organ to a family member; pulling a stranger from a burning car; and adopting and raising a family member.

Researchers also found that

86% of people would donate part of their liver to a family member;

72% of people would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis;

53% of people would donate their vacation time to a colleague.



Based on the answers they received, researchers said these are the top 10 kindest states:

Kentucky New Mexico Oklahoma Georgia North Dakota Alaska New Hampshire Missouri West Virginia Wyoming



At the opposite end, researchers said Maryland, Kansas, and Arizona are the least kind states.