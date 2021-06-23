Ludacris Never Knew He Had His Own Tennis Court In Atlanta Until Quarantine

People have stumbled upon tons of new interests during the COVID-19 quarantine, and Ludacris is no exception.

The rapper and actor revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that the pandemic led him to find amenities on his property that he didn’t know existed.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, spoke with the comedian and host from his home studio for the show on Tuesday (June 22).

Reflecting on a previous appearance on The Ellen Show and getting invited to DeGeneres’ house afterward, Ludacris dished about his own Atlanta property:

“This is probably the best property to quarantine at — besides your house, of course — (because) I have like 22 acres of land. I’m so used to traveling and never being here, so I’m finally able to enjoy the fruits of my labor.

"I’m finding things in my home and on my property that I never even knew were there. I actually have a tennis court, if you could believe it or not. I never even knew that this was on this property. Treehouses, saunas that I’m finding.

"That’s how much I was gone, but I’m literally enjoying myself because I’m able to finally relax and enjoy this property that I spent so much money on.”