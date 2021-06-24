Can You Guess Most Common Tattoo People Get In Washington?

Tattoos are a common way for people to express themselves, whether it's memorializing a loved one or showing off their personality. Inking your skin has historically been looked down upon in the workplace, but more companies are accepting them today.

A study done by Accountemps found that one-third of companies are okay with visible tattoos. Zippia also looked at Google Trends and other metrics to find out the most common tattoo in each state.

"As acceptability continues to rise, we’re going to see a lot more ink on the job. It begs the question, what types of tattoos can we expect to see? Are horoscope tatts still in? What about dubiously foreign tattoos that instead of saying ‘destiny’ say ‘rice cakes’?" the company wrote.

So, what's the most wanted tattoo in Washington?



According to the website, residents are interested in fly tattoos the most!

It was such a strange find that even Zippia said, "Why a fly tattoo, Washington?"

There were other funny findings in the study. For example, the most popular tatt in North Dakota is... North Dakota. New Mexico residents are more likely to Google fake tattoos than other ones. And Oklahomans seem to favor tattoos that say, "No Regrets."

To see each state's most-searched tatt, click here.