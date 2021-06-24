Can You Guess The Richest Town In Kentucky?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which Kentucky city was named the richest?

It's Indian Hills.

Median household income: $190,313 177% more than U.S. median income

47.9% of households make more than $200,000

Median earnings for workers: $74,439 Men: $172,045; Women: $74,071

Unemployment rate: 1.8%



Stacker also said:

Kentucky’s Indian Hills has been considered one of the most affluent suburbs of Louisville for more than 50 years. The largest industries in Indian Hills, according to Data USA, include professional, scientific and technical services, and health care. The highest paying industries are finance and insurance, as well as real estate.



To see the richest areas in each state, click here.