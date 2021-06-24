This Is Utah's Favorite Facial Hair

The beard is back! Facial hair fell out of style in the 80's after it was seen as "unprofessional." But now, more and more people are sporting facial hair as the workplace is moving to a more casual atmosphere.

Utahns are no exception. Residents are growing out the hair on their faces right along with the rest of the country.

So what is Utah's favorite facial hair?

Zippia conducted a study using Google Trends to determine what facial hair each state is rocking in "disproportionate" amounts. Some of the facial hair styles are just not great fashion choices, either.

According to the study, Utahns are sporting the moustache.

Moustaches are the second-most popular facial hair on the list, following beards. Soul patches are also one of the most popular choices in the study.

Utah's neighbors are sporting beards, handlebar moustaches, and soul patches.

Some of the more "out there" facial hair choices include mutton chops, pencil moustaches, the Van Dyke bears, and the monkey tail beard. However, only one state is bold enough to rock the money tail beard... looking at you, Montana.

