1 Illinois Beach Is Among The Best In The U.S. That's Nowhere Near An Ocean

By Kelly Fisher

June 25, 2021

Despite Lakefront Trail And Parks Opening, Chicago Beaches Remain Closed
Photo: Getty Images

It’s officially summer, and that means it's beach season.

Luckily, Illinoisans don’t have to travel far to get to one.

While many tourists pack the coasts, others can make a getaway to one of the 15 best beaches “with no ocean in sight” across the country, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Hailed as “a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” the site released its ranking just in time for summer travel plans.

So, which non-ocean beach is the best one in Illinois?

North Avenue Beach, located at 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel says about it:

“Chicago’s North Avenue Beach is a fantastic destination for those who seek a beach overflowing with vibrant energy and culture. Located just outside of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, this destination hosts arguably the best sand, sun, and clear fresh water on the lake. Visitors to this beach will also enjoy easy access to the famed 18-mile Lakefront Trail which is perfect for biking, walking, and rollerblading. After a day of lounging or lake sports, there are plenty of tasty eateries for refueling, just across Lakeshore Drive.”

See the rest of the list here.

