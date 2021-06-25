3 Oregon Cities Are Among The Best- & Worst- Run Cities In America

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges to both citizens and officials. Not only does local leadership have to determine the best needs for the people, but they have to do so within the city's limited resources and budget. Things can get more complicated the larger a city becomes, like Chicago, New York, and San Francisco.

Even without a pandemic or crisis to worry about, running a city is a tall order.

WalletHub set out to see which cities are helming the way and which ones are seeing some pitfalls. They looked at various metrics to determine their rankings, and 150 American cities made the list -- including three from Oregon.

Here are the Oregon cities featured and their overall ranks:

Salem (No. 24)

Eugene (No. 57)

Portland (No. 69)

This means that Salem is considered the best-run city in the whole state, according to the study. Eugene and Portland's places indicate that they're on the better end but linger near the middle of the bunch.

Researchers noted that Portland actually made it in the Top 20 when it came to financial stability. Salem also got a shout-out for having the least amount of air pollution.

To see where other cities placed in the study, click here.