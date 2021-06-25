Feedback

Can You Guess The Most Successful City In Utah?

By Ginny Reese

June 25, 2021

Success may be a relative term, but Zippia turned it into a science.

Success can be measured but high incomes, low unemployment rates, and great educations and that's just what Zippia did. The website used data from the Census' 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS dataset.

The cities in each state were ranked by median income, unemployment rate, and education rate to determine the most successful cities in each state.

So what is the most successful city in Utah?

According to the study, it's Park City.

Park City's median annual income is about $105,604. In addition, the city has a 1.8% unemployment rate and a 60.5% education rate.

Here are the states with the top 10 most successful cities in the United States:

  1. Glencoe, Illinois
  2. Floris, Virginia
  3. Ladue, Missouri
  4. Bellaire, Texas
  5. Chevy Chase, Maryland
  6. Palo Verdes Estates, California
  7. Mountain Brook, Alabama
  8. Paradise Valley, Arizona
  9. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio
  10. Lawrence, New York

The median annual income in the top city in America, Glencoe, IL, is a whopping $185,320 per year.

Click here to check out the the full list of the most successful cities in each state.

