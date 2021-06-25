Lexington Is Among The Best Run Cities In America
By Anna Gallegos
June 25, 2021
Running a city effectively is a tall order, and according to experts, Lexington-Fayette does a pretty good job.
WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to see which ones managed best.
According to the study, Lexington was ranked as the #5 best run city in America, which makes it the best run city in Kentucky. Louisville came in at #21.
Lexington placed #44 for quality of city services, but was #6 for total budget per capita. The city's overall rank was pretty high considering that it rated pretty poorly for infrastructure and pollution (#120), and was in the middle of the pack for financial stability (#58), education (#32), health (#76), safety (#43), and economy (#56)
According to the study, here are the top 20 best-run cities in America:
- Nampa, ID
- Boise, ID
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Nashua, NH
- Lexington-Fayette, KY
- Lincoln, NE
- Durham, NC
- Rapid City, SD
- Las Cruces, NM
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Raleigh, NC
- Missoula, MT
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Manchester, NH
- Provo, UT
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Billings, MT
- Madison, WI
- Chesapeake, VA
- Huntington Beach, CA