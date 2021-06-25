Feedback

Lexington Is Among The Best Run Cities In America

By Anna Gallegos

June 25, 2021

Running a city effectively is a tall order, and according to experts, Lexington-Fayette does a pretty good job.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to see which ones managed best.

According to the study, Lexington was ranked as the #5 best run city in America, which makes it the best run city in Kentucky. Louisville came in at #21.

Lexington placed #44 for quality of city services, but was #6 for total budget per capita. The city's overall rank was pretty high considering that it rated pretty poorly for infrastructure and pollution (#120), and was in the middle of the pack for financial stability (#58), education (#32), health (#76), safety (#43), and economy (#56)

According to the study, here are the top 20 best-run cities in America:

  1. Nampa, ID
  2. Boise, ID
  3. Fort Wayne, IN
  4. Nashua, NH
  5. Lexington-Fayette, KY
  6. Lincoln, NE
  7. Durham, NC
  8. Rapid City, SD
  9. Las Cruces, NM
  10. Virginia Beach, VA
  11. Raleigh, NC
  12. Missoula, MT
  13. Oklahoma City, OK
  14. Manchester, NH
  15. Provo, UT
  16. Sioux Falls, SD
  17. Billings, MT
  18. Madison, WI
  19. Chesapeake, VA
  20. Huntington Beach, CA


See the full list here.

