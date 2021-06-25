Royal Recap: William's 'Fierce, Bitter' Fight, Harry Returns To The U.K.
By Emily Lee
June 25, 2021
From Prince Harry's return to the U.K. to Prince George and Princess Charlotte taking on some royal duties, there is plenty of royal tea. It wouldn't be surprising if you missed some of the biggest headlines coming out of the Palace this week. A quick scroll will have you all caught up on all things royal.
Prince William had a 'fierce and bitter' argument with Prince Harry over Meghan Markle bullying claims.
According to royal historian Robert Lacey, who consults on The Crown, William and Harry got into a heated argument over those bullying claims about Meghan. For those who may have forgotten, one royal staffer allegedly reported Meghan to the Palace's human resources department for bullying back in October 2018. When the issue came to William's attention, he reportedly confronted Harry. Lacey writes the brothers had a "fierce and bitter" argument over the issue.
"When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted," an excerpt from Lacey's book reads. "Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan's alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter."
Following the blowup fight, William reportedly began the process of separating Harry and Meghan from their joint office. "William threw Harry out," a friend of the royal family told Lacey.
Lacy also reports that William was suspicious of Meghan from early on in her relationship with Harry and saw these claims as proof the former actress had an "agenda" for being with his brother. The book also claims Kate Middleton had been "wary of [Meghan] from the start," as well.
One Kensington Palace staffer described the situation differently, however, chalking the internal conflict up to a culture clash between the new American royal and the Palace. The staffer claims "people felt run over" by Meghan and "didn't know how to handle" her ambition.
Prince George & Princess Charlotte helped Prince William kick off a royal engagement.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte gave their dad a helping hand during a royal engagement on Sunday (June 20). The Duke of Cambridge surprised runners at the Sandringham half marathon along with his two oldest children. William kicked off the event with a short speech, as well as counting down to the starting whistle. In a sweet video captured by one of the participants, you can see George and Charlotte helping their dad get the race started.
The event, which raised funds for three local charities: East Anglian Air Ambulance, Break, and East Anglian Children's Hospices, was held on Father's Day, as well. Having two of his children by his side for the run must have been special for the Duke of Cambridge.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle registered domain names for baby Lili before her birth.
Ahead of their newborn daughter's arrival earlier this month, Harry and Meghan registered numerous domain names in Lilibet Diana's honor. Just because baby Lili has her own domain names, don't expect to see any websites about her popping up any time soon.
According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the proud parents registered the domain names as a precautionary measure. "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," the spokesperson explained.
Harry and Meghan purchased both LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, among others, The Telegraph reports. As of now, none of the domains are active.
Lifetime shared the first trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace.
On Wednesday (June 23), Lifetime revealed the first trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, which sees Jordan Dean portraying Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan. One scene in the trailer shows Harry waking up in a panic before telling Meghan, "I see you literally being hounded to death, and I'm powerless to stop it."
According to a press release, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son, Archie."
“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” the press release continued. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from their royal ties."
No official release date has been announced for the movie just yet, however, Lifetime previously stated Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be released sometime this fall.
Prince Harry arrives back in the U.K. ahead of the Princess Diana statue unveiling.
Prince Harry arrived back in the U.K. ahead of the Princess Diana statue unveiling set for July 1. Despite making the long trek from California to the U.K., the Duke of Sussex will not be staying in his home country for too long. “It’ll be a fleeting visit,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’ll be in and out.”
Meghan will be unable to join her husband for the journey as she just welcomed baby Lili earlier this month. The source explained that Harry will want to "get back" to Meghan, Lili, and Archie as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, this means Harry won't be able to hash anything out with William while he's in the country. “While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together,” the insider shared
Complicating Harry's journey, as well, are the COVID-19 safety protocols for international travels. The Duke of Sussex will be “following protocols,” another source confirmed, including taking COVID-19 tests and quarantining for 10 days.