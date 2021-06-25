This Omaha Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Nebraska

Everyone loves a good plate of wings, but some of them stand out among the rest.

That’s why Esquire mapped out the best wing spot in every state.

Esquire “identified places on Yelp with a large number of reviews raving about wings, and then ranked those spots using a variety of factors (including total volume and ratings) to bring you the best of the best in your neck of the U.S.,” the publication explains.

So, which wing spot is the best one in Nebraska?

Esquire found that it’s Oscar’s, located in Omaha.

Here’s what Esquire says about it:

“At Oscar's you can not only choose your sauce but also how your wings are cooked. Choose from traditional (fried then tossed), char-buffed (traditional+ grilled) or double-dipped (char buffed + re-tossed).”

Find out ore about Oscar’s here.

See the full list from Esquire here.