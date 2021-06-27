Jana Kramer Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She's Not A 'Single Mom'
By Hayden Brooks
June 27, 2021
Jana Kramer isn’t putting up with any online fuss.
On Thursday (June 24), the country singer, 37, who is in the middle of a divorce from her husband, Mike Caussin, took to Instagram to hit back at folks who have been “hating” on her for calling herself a “single mom.” She shares two children with Caussin: Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5.
"I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I'm not allowed to say that," Kramer captioned a photo of herself via PEOPLE. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it's a parent who has the kids more than 50%. "
"So to that website of mean trolls you don't know me, so don't be mean," she continues. "Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;)."
As you know, Kramer filed for divorce in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" in her divorce documents. In a May episode of her podcast, Whine Down, she admitted that she feels like she might resent Caussin "for the rest of [her] life."
"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the One Tree Hill alum said in her divorce announcement. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," the 37-year-old continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."