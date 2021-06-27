Jana Kramer Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She's Not A 'Single Mom'

Jana Kramer isn’t putting up with any online fuss.

On Thursday (June 24), the country singer, 37, who is in the middle of a divorce from her husband, Mike Caussin, took to Instagram to hit back at folks who have been “hating” on her for calling herself a “single mom.” She shares two children with Caussin: Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5.

"I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I'm not allowed to say that," Kramer captioned a photo of herself via PEOPLE. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it's a parent who has the kids more than 50%. "

"So to that website of mean trolls you don't know me, so don't be mean," she continues. "Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;)."

As you know, Kramer filed for divorce in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" in her divorce documents. In a May episode of her podcast, Whine Down, she admitted that she feels like she might resent Caussin "for the rest of [her] life."

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the One Tree Hill alum said in her divorce announcement. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," the 37-year-old continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."