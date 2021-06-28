Feedback

1 Illinois City Is Among The Best Places To Celebrate The 4th Of July

By Kelly Fisher

June 28, 2021

Fourth of July
Photo: Getty Images

The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means celebrations packed with barbecues and fireworks are just about here.

But some cities are better to celebrate the Fourth than others.

That’s according to WalletHub, a personal finance site that sought the best places to observe the holiday and ranked them all.

Rankings were revealed Monday (June 28).

Here’s how they did it:

“In order to help Americans find the best and cheapest places to celebrate this star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. Our data set of 23 key metrics ranges from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.”

Luckily, Illinoisans don’t have to travel far to get to one of the best places to celebrate Independence Day — one city even cracked the Top 10.

Chicago rings in at No. 3, and it’s the only city in the whole state to make the whole list.

Here’s the Top 10 Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July:

  1. New York, NY
  2. San Franciso, CA
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Minneapolis, MN
  5. Atlanta, GA
  6. Los Angeles, CA
  7. Seattle, WA
  8. Washington, DC
  9. San Diego, Ca
  10. St. Paul, MN

See the full list here.

