1 Michigan City Is Among The Worst To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Fireworks, friends, family, and freedom go hand in hand when celebrating the Fourth of July.

Whether you're staying in your city to celebrate or thinking of heading out of town, WalletHub, a personal finance website, compiled a list of 2021's best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The report states that Independence Day celebrations can get pricey.

"The National Retail Federation projects that American households this year will spend a collective $7.5 billion on Fourth of July celebrations."

To determine which cities are the best to celebrate Independence Day, they looked at data consisting of Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Each city was rated on a 100 point scale. So, which Michigan city landed on the list of 2021's best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July?

Detroit.

Out of 100 major U.S. cities, Detroit was listed at No. 69 with an overall score of 48.62.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate the 4th of July:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Washington, DC San Diego, CA St. Paul, MN

To see the complete list, click here.