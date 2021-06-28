2 Wisconsin Cities Are Among The Best To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Fireworks, friends, family, and freedom go hand in hand when celebrating the Fourth of July.

Whether you're staying in your city to celebrate or thinking of heading out of town, WalletHub, a personal finance website, compiled a list of the best and worst cities to celebrate the Fourth of July in.

The report states that Independence Day celebrations can get pricey.

"The National Retail Federation projects that American households this year will spend a collective $7.5 billion on Fourth of July celebrations."

To determine which cities are the best to celebrate Independence Day, they looked at data consisting of Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, attractions and activities, safety and accessibility, and the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Each city was rated on a 100 point scale. So, what two Wisconsin cities ranked the best to celebrate the Fourth of July?

No. 18: Milwaukee

No. 23: Madison

Milwaukee had an overall score of 62.82 and was also No. 4 for the lowest average beer and wine prices.

Madison had an overall score of 60.54 and ranked No. 3 for safety and accessibility and No. 9 for the Fourth of July celebrations.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate the 4th of July:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Washington, DC San Diego, CA St. Paul, MN

To see the complete list, click here.