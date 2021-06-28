Areas Along South Carolina Coast Under Tropical Storm Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina coast as a tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning (June 28). The warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to the South Santee River.

As of noon Monday, the tropical depression has not yet developed into a more intense storm, but weather experts are warning that it could strengthen into Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

According to News 19, the tropical depression is expected to make landfall Monday evening around the South Carolina/Georgia border. While the storm is still considered a tropical depression, a Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within the next 12 hours. Around 11 a.m., the depression was around 110 miles east-southeast of Charleston, moving west-northwest at 16 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm isn't expected to bring severe weather, but the area could expect tropical downpours when it makes landfall, the news outlet reports. The tropical depression could bring up to 3 inches of rain, with some areas along the coast receiving even higher amounts.

As the week continues, the region can expect to see normal summer weather, with a few chances of rain and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. More rain is expected Friday and Saturday.