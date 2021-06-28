Is Pittsburgh Getting Closer To Banning Plastic Bags?

Pittsburgh may be one step closer to banning all single-use plastic bags.

WPXI reports an omission preventing local governments from implementing a ban on single-use plastics was not included in the latest budget passed by the state of Pennsylvania's General Assembly on Friday (June 25) night.

That allows local cities and municipalities to implement any bans of plastic bags.

“I think we’re pleasantly surprised,” said PennEnvironment Deputy Director Ashleigh Deemer via WPXI.

In May, Councilwoman Erika Strassburger introduced a new resolution to the Pittsburgh City Council calling for a ban of all single-use plastic bags.

“It’s not the kind of product that should be used once and then thrown away,” Strassburger told TribLIVE. “If we’re truly going to have a circular economy, we have to think about how we’re using plastic.”

Strassbuger argued in May that plastic bags are harming Pittsburgh's recycling machines, slowing down their process and, since the state of Pennsylvania requires programs to be offered, municipalities should be allowed to enact their own restrictions.

Strassburger confirmed to WPXI on Monday (June 28) that she is working on a bill aiming to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

It has not yet been confirmed how long it would take for the change to take effect.