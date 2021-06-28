Oklahoma Cat Owner Gets Stuck In A Tree, Rescued By Fire Department
By Anna Gallegos
June 28, 2021
This must be a first for the Tulsa Fire Department. Instead of being called to rescue a cat from a tree, firefighters had to save a cat owner.
A cat owner decided to take action into his own hands when his cat ran up a tree near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street on Friday, June 25, afternoon. The owner was able to make it up the tree, but like his cat, he was unable to climb down.
Thankfully, the Tulsa Fire Department used the ladder on its fire truck to reach the man and have his safely climb down from the tree.
The cat was also carried down in a backpack and reunited with the owner.
Around 3:45 pm, Captain Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon crew responded to a rescue near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street. Apparently a cat climbed high up into a tree. It’s owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely. When Captain Hancock and crew arrived and accessed the scene, they requested that Captain Jacob Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew respond to utilize their aerial device. Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial so Firefighter Jayme Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue. #catandownerrescue #becarefulfolks #tulsafirestation27 #paintrain #busieststationaroundPosted by Tulsa Fire Department on Friday, June 25, 2021
Firefighters have been asked to perform some pretty interesting animal-related rescues lately, including removing a dog named Booger from under a truck and a squirrel with its head stuck in a tree.
While firefighters saving a wayward cat from a tree is always a cute story, Mental Floss warns that not all departments have the time or equipment for these rescue missions.