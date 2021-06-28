Oklahoma Cat Owner Gets Stuck In A Tree, Rescued By Fire Department

This must be a first for the Tulsa Fire Department. Instead of being called to rescue a cat from a tree, firefighters had to save a cat owner.

A cat owner decided to take action into his own hands when his cat ran up a tree near S. 94th E. Avenue and E. 27th Street on Friday, June 25, afternoon. The owner was able to make it up the tree, but like his cat, he was unable to climb down.

Thankfully, the Tulsa Fire Department used the ladder on its fire truck to reach the man and have his safely climb down from the tree.

The cat was also carried down in a backpack and reunited with the owner.