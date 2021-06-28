Feedback

Prince Harry Surprises Diana Award Honorees With Passionate Speech

By Emily Lee

June 28, 2021

Prince Harry is carrying on his mother's legacy—and he's not alone in doing so.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise video appearance during a recent ceremony honoring young people receiving Diana Awards for their humanitarian work. The Diana Award is the only charity that carries Princess Diana's name.

"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world," Harry told the recipients. "She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."

He told the group that he's "truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

The Duke of Sussex then spoke with the group about the upcoming Princess Diana statue unveiling, which will also help honor the late royal's legacy of change-making. "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday," Harry shared. "She would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

Because of the humanitarian efforts made by young people, Harry says he and his wife, Meghan Markle, "fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."

