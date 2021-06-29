Feedback

Damon Albarn Hints At Blur Reunion, New Gorillaz Music

By Katrina Nattress

June 29, 2021

Damon Albarn is busy prepping a solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, which is due out in November; however, during a recent chat with NME, the singer-songwriter also talked about what's next for Gorillaz and hinted at a Blur reunion.

Since finishing his solo album in February, Albarn said he’s “been working on carnival-themed music with Gorillaz with a lot of people from west London."

"We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record. It’s really exciting and we’ve been really enjoying it," he added. "It’s a nice kind of counter-balance to The Nearer The Fountain…, really. I’ve definitely needed a dose of something else after I finished that record. Steel pan drums and Casio MT-40s were always going to be a good cure.”

When asked about Blur drummer Dave Rowntree's comments regarding a potential post-pandemic reunion, Albarn was honest. “Well, we did have a chat recently, but we haven’t really progressed further than that,” he said. “We did have an idea though; I’ve just been a bit busy at the moment obviously. When it happens, I’ll be made up. When it’s wanted, I’ll do it. I don’t want to foist that stuff on anybody unnecessarily.”

The Nearer the Fountain... is slated for a November 12 release. Read Albarn's full interview here.

