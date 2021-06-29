Demi Lovato Launching New TV Series 'The Demi Lovato Show'

Demi Lovato has a new show in the works.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced on Tuesday (June 29) that they are launching the short-form talk show The Demi Lovato Show later this summer on the Roku Channel, according to Rolling Stone.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage, and more importantly, learn, together. There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome."

While the "Confident" musician previously hosted a show on Peacock dedicated to finding proof of UFOs, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, their new talk show will discuss several topics, including activism, gender identity, mental health and much more during the 10-minute episodes, the magazine reports. But don't worry, they still plan to talk about aliens.

The Demi Lovato Show is set to premiere July 30 on the Roku Channel. The lineup of guests will be announced at a later date.

In addition to their newest show, fans have several ways to catch up with the singer, including their Dancing with the Devil docuseries and interview podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.