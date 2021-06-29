Feedback

Salt Lake City Police Officer Gave His Shoes To Couple That Fled Condo Fire

By Ginny Reese

June 29, 2021

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

A fire ripped through the Incline Terrace Condos in Salt Lake City on Monday (June 28), reported 2 KUTV.

Two residents, Cade Carter and Malaina Toner, saw that a tree was on fire outside of the building, so they ran out as quickly as they could.

Carter told News 2, "She just said ‘oh my gosh, look outside’ and we saw the tree was glowing. Our whole west wall was just fire, the amount of smoke in there was just horrible."

Amid the tragedy, one local police officer showed compassion to Carter.

Because the two had to run out so quickly, Carter didn't have time to grab shoes. So, one Salt Lake City police officer gave him his shoes.

It took a few for fire crews to put the flames out.

Carter and Toner were able to go back later and grab some belongings out of the apartment.

Carter said, "Our deck actually fell off the building and is down by the pool right now."

Here was their view when they went back into the apartment.

Fire investigators are also investigating reports from multiple residents who said that the fire alarms didn't go off.

Chat About Salt Lake City Police Officer Gave His Shoes To Couple That Fled Condo Fire

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.