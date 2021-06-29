Salt Lake City Police Officer Gave His Shoes To Couple That Fled Condo Fire
By Ginny Reese
June 29, 2021
A fire ripped through the Incline Terrace Condos in Salt Lake City on Monday (June 28), reported 2 KUTV.
Two residents, Cade Carter and Malaina Toner, saw that a tree was on fire outside of the building, so they ran out as quickly as they could.
Carter told News 2, "She just said ‘oh my gosh, look outside’ and we saw the tree was glowing. Our whole west wall was just fire, the amount of smoke in there was just horrible."
Amid the tragedy, one local police officer showed compassion to Carter.
Because the two had to run out so quickly, Carter didn't have time to grab shoes. So, one Salt Lake City police officer gave him his shoes.
Cade and Malaina ran out of their condo this morning as fire started consuming the building. Cade didn’t have time to grab his shoes, so a @slcpd officer at the scene gave him this pair. Their amazing story of survival and compassion on @KUTV2News at 5! pic.twitter.com/aT3cdBS9G8— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) June 28, 2021
It took a few for fire crews to put the flames out.
Carter and Toner were able to go back later and grab some belongings out of the apartment.
Carter said, "Our deck actually fell off the building and is down by the pool right now."
Here was their view when they went back into the apartment.
They were able to go back in for a few minutes and grab what little survived the fire. They shared this video they they shot of their apartment. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/i9v1kw8jpP— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) June 28, 2021
Fire investigators are also investigating reports from multiple residents who said that the fire alarms didn't go off.