Salt Lake City Police Officer Gave His Shoes To Couple That Fled Condo Fire

A fire ripped through the Incline Terrace Condos in Salt Lake City on Monday (June 28), reported 2 KUTV.

Two residents, Cade Carter and Malaina Toner, saw that a tree was on fire outside of the building, so they ran out as quickly as they could.

Carter told News 2, "She just said ‘oh my gosh, look outside’ and we saw the tree was glowing. Our whole west wall was just fire, the amount of smoke in there was just horrible."

Amid the tragedy, one local police officer showed compassion to Carter.

Because the two had to run out so quickly, Carter didn't have time to grab shoes. So, one Salt Lake City police officer gave him his shoes.