Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Jobs In Missouri?

If you've ever wondered which profession in your state has the highest-paying salary, look no further.

Zippia, a career research hub, spent time "scrounging" through the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which jobs have the highest salary for 2021.

Zippia looked at 658 job classifications in Missouri through the BLS's data to determine which careers get paid the most.

So what is the top-paying profession in Missouri?

With an average salary of $266,780, anesthesiologists are the highest-paying profession in the state.

According to TheBestSchools.org, it typically takes an average of 12-14 years of schooling to become a licensed anesthesiologist. The site says the average amount of education is usually "four years of undergraduate study, four years of medical school, and four years of residency, followed by one year in a fellowship program or two years in private practice."

Not far behind anesthesiologists, psychiatrists were the second-highest paid profession with an average salary of $258,270.

According to the report, here are the top ten highest-paying jobs in Missouri:

Anesthesiologists Psychiatrists Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Family Medicine Physicians Nurse Anesthetists General Internal Medicine Physicians Chief Executives Pediatricians, General Dentists, General

To see the complete list of Missouri's 100 highest-paying jobs, click here.