See Which Minnesota Cities Are Among The Best & Worst Run Cities In America

Running a city is difficult, and after adding in a pandemic this past year, leaders and officials have gone through multiple trials and tribulations. But, of course, the larger the city, the harder it is to run.

If you've ever wondered which cities are the best and worst run in America, WalletHub, a personal finance site, did all the research for you.

Here is what WalletHub had to say about running a city:

"Even when the U.S. isn't in a time of crisis, running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage. In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public's diverse interests with the city's limited resources. That often means not everyone's needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies' budgets to cut or boost and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions."

WalletHub looked at 150 of the largest U.S. cities and reviewed 38 key metrics that were grouped into six different categories to find which were 2021's best and worst-run cities in America. The six categories that the data reviewed were economy, education, financial stability, health, infrastructure and pollution, and safety.

So, which Minnesota cities landed on the list, and where did they rank?

No. 91: St. Paul

No. 115: Minneapolis

The report shows that St. Paul and Minneapolis both fell near the bottom of the list, making them some of the worst-run cities in the U.S.

According to WalletHub, here are the 10 best-run cities in America:

Nampa, ID Boise, ID Fort Wayne, IN Nashua, NH Lexington-Fayette, KY Lincoln, NE Durham, NC Rapid City, SD Las Cruces, NM Virginia Beach, VA

To see the complete list, click here.