These Kentucky Communities Are Among The Healthiest In The Country

Out of the 500 healthiest communities in the United States, two are in Kentucky.

U.S. News & World Report collaborated with CVS Health and the Aetna Foundation to evaluate and rank the healthiest communities in America, scoring each one on a scale of zero to 100, according to U.S. News:

“How well and even how long you live can be shaped by where you live. Local health outcomes are often driven by factors like a community’s economic performance, the strength of its education system, the availability and affordability of housing and myriad other elements that affect residents’ overall quality of life.

“Knowing how such factors interact to create a healthier community – or a sicker one – is an important first step toward targeting resources where they'll do the most good. And geography offers a powerful lens through which to focus reform.”

Experts sought the 500 healthiest communities in the U.S. by comparing 3,000 counties based on more than 80 indicators in 10 categories that factor into overall health, according to the report.

In Kentucky, the two counties that made the list are Oldham County (#135 nationwide) and Spencer County (#406 nationwide).

