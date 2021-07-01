Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In New Mexico?
By Ginny Reese
July 1, 2021
New Mexico offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, New Mexico has it all.
US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.
The study states:
"The Healthiest Communities from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories."
New Mexico had one community that made the list, and it landed in the very top spot!
Los Alamos County came in at number 1 on the list, proving to be the healthiest community in the entire country.
Here were the statistics that led Los Alamos County to the top spot:
- population health- 92.9
- equity-75.5
- education- 75.5
- economy- 73.7
- housing- 95.1
- food and nutrition- 66.7
- environment- 83.4
- public safety 84.5
- community vitality- 76.1
- infrastructure- 90.2
According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:
- Los Alamos County, NM
- Douglas County, CO
- Falls Church City, VA
- Loudon County, VA
- Broomfield County, CO
- San Miguel County, CO
- Pitkin County, CO
- Howard County, MD
- Morgan County, UT
- Routt County, CO
