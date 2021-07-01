Can You Guess The Richest Town In New Mexico?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in New Mexico was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in New Mexico is Corrales Village.

Here are some Corrales Village statistics:

Median household income: $85,580 (24.6% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 612 (16.5% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $46,947 (male: $72,458; female: $58,546)

Civilian population with health insurance: 96%

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.4%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about Corrales Village:

"Part of the Albuquerque area of New Mexico, Corrales Village is a wealthy community known for its high real estate and professional residents. Homes are roughly $425,600, according to BestPlaces. According to Neighborhood Scout, nearly 95% of the workforce works in white collar jobs, specifically management occupations, health care, and sales."

