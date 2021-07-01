Death Toll From Pacific Northwest Heatwave Surpasses 70 People

At least 70 people have died in the Pacific Northwest due to the extreme heatwave that has blanketed the region. Oregon was the hardest hit, with 63 deaths reported due to the excessive heat.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that most of those who died were living alone and did not have air conditioning or a fan.

Over the past week, cities across Oregon shattered high-temperature records, with Portland hitting 116 degrees, Salem topping 117 degrees, and Pendleton and The Dalles recording a high of 118 degrees.

"This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heatwave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people," said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "I know many county residents were looking out for each other and am deeply saddened by this initial death toll. As our summers continue to get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again."

In Seattle, the heat killed two people, ages 65 and 68, while three men in Snohomish County died from heatstroke. In Spokane, Washington, two people were found dead in their apartments in what officials believe were heat-related deaths.

In Canada, the situation is even more dire, with nearly 500 heat-related deaths reported. Earlier in the week, the mercury soared to 121 degrees in Lytton, British Columbia.