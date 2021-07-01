As most fans know, Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) doesn't have a relationship with his mom. She left him and his dad to start a new life with another man when Colson was just nine years old. It, of course, took a heavy toll on both himself and his dad. To many, this would be unforgivable, but on Wednesday night (June 30), MGK revealed that he had actually reconnected with his mom. And it's all thanks to his fans.

"wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting," he tweeted. "i love you"

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news and sent loving responses back.

"the universe is healing you one year, one day, one moment at a time. it’s never going to be perfect, but you deserve all the answers you’ve been searching for all this time. love you," one wrote.

"Wow! This is great! I hope you get the closure you need to be able to let go and move on from the past. Loving all this growth and healing," gushed another.

Others compared his experience to their own. "That’s great. My kids never reconciled with their dad and he passed away too soon. Now one of my boys is regretting not reaching out. Life is too short. Enjoy the time you have with your mom," one divulged.

"my passed away nov 2020 and I wanted nothing more than to finally make a solid reconnection with her before she died, and I don’t really think I got that chance. So I’m so so happy you got to," lamented another.

See more reactions below.