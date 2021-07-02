Miami Firefighter Pulls Daughter From Surfside Condo Wreckage

As rescue crews work tirelessly to look for any possible survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, one Miami firefighter found the body of his 7-year-old daughter amongst the debris.

Local 10 confirmed that the firefighter and other first responders dug the girl's body out Thursday night (July 1). Reporters said the father draped his jacket over his child's body and placed a small American flag on the gurney after she was brought down. He did not wish to be identified.

The daughter's body was escorted down a roadway flanked by police officers on both sides, according to the firefighter. He accompanied his child along with his brother and the other firefighters who helped dig the body out.