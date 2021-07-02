Feedback

Miami Firefighter Pulls Daughter From Surfside Condo Wreckage

By Zuri Anderson

July 2, 2021

Surfside Collapse in Florida
Flowers and pictures of some of the missing from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building are hung at the makeshift memorial for the victims of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Photo: Getty Images

As rescue crews work tirelessly to look for any possible survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, one Miami firefighter found the body of his 7-year-old daughter amongst the debris.

Local 10 confirmed that the firefighter and other first responders dug the girl's body out Thursday night (July 1). Reporters said the father draped his jacket over his child's body and placed a small American flag on the gurney after she was brought down. He did not wish to be identified.

The daughter's body was escorted down a roadway flanked by police officers on both sides, according to the firefighter. He accompanied his child along with his brother and the other firefighters who helped dig the body out.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific tragedy,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said. “We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2. We ask that you respect the privacy of the immediate family as well as our Fire Department family while we grieve our loss and support our own.”

It's been over a week since the 12-story condo building partially collapsed, leaving 128 people unaccounted for as of Friday (July 2), according to city officials. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the death toll from the tragedy has risen to 20.

Search efforts resumed Thursday after structural concerns halted recovery work. South Florida is also in the projected path of a hurricane, which may complicate the rescue work.

Scott Nacheman, a structural specialist with the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team, said, “Right now, we feel that it is safe to continue operations and that monitoring will continue until the operations are complete.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.