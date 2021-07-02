These 7 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best BBQ Cities In America

During the summer holidays, there's no better way to celebrate than with a great barbecue. As America prepares to celebrate its independence, and people begin planning their celebrations, a recently-released study named the best BBQ cities in the country.

To help determine which cities were the best for barbecue, LawnStarter compiled a list ranking 199 of the biggest cities in America. But how did LawnStarter rate each city? As it turns out, they used a number of factors that are the "hallmarks of a true 'cue hub":

"What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants and chefs, experience hosting a "master-level" competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high fan ratings, among others."

Seven cities in North Carolina were named to the list, including one that even made it into the Top 20.

Here are the North Carolina cities named among the best for BBQ in the country:

No. 20: Raleigh

No. 22: Charlotte

No. 42: Greensboro

No. 43: Winston-Salem

No. 80: Durham

No. 85: Fayetteville

No. 127: Cary

Here are the Top 10 Best BBQ cities in America:

Kansas City, Missouri Chicago, Illinois Houston, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky St. Louis, Missouri New York, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota Overland Park, Kansas

Check out the full list here.